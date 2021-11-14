NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTST shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 44.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 97,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. 133,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $936.46 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.