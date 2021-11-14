Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STIM. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair cut Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.