NeuroPace’s (NPCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NPCE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NPCE remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

