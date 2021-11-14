NeuroPace’s (NPCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on NPCE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
NPCE remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 16.20. NeuroPace has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $7,959,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.