New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE NGD traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.22. 4,189,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$243.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

