New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 219,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,740,236 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.61.

The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in New Gold by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 160,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

