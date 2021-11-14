Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,097 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,065.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $100.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

