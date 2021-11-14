Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,947,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $10.03 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

