Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $594.25.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

