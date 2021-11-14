Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400,662 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.