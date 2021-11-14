NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

