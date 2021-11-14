NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth $143,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 671,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,766 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.