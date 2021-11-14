NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) PT Lowered to $5.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $5.40 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

NEX stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after buying an additional 4,741,684 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

