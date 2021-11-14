NFTify Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.15 million and $20,855.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTify alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,379.20 or 0.99949587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.82 or 0.07110231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.