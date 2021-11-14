NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,764.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $4,764.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for about $4,910.84 or 0.07629960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00220501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086894 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 215 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

