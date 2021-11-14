NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NICE stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.72. 557,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,431. NICE has a twelve month low of $211.25 and a twelve month high of $319.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

