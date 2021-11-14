Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,909,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,424,000 after buying an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

