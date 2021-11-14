Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,334. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.