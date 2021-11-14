Norcros (LON:NXR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NXR opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.55. Norcros has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The company has a market cap of £255.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

