Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.21.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

