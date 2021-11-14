Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

