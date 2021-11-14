Northern Trust Corp Acquires 411,223 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRCH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after buying an additional 240,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $4,629,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRCH stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

