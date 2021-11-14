Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 263,017 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 263,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,978,000 after buying an additional 256,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $40.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.