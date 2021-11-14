Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of United States Cellular worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE USM opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

