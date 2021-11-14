Northern Trust Corp Has $9.49 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 311,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIK opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.41 million, a P/E ratio of -94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

