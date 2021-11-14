Northern Trust Corp Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Origin Bancorp worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

