Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $541,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,189 in the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

