Northern Trust Corp Takes $9.93 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 419,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,932,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCT opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.