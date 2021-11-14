Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $359.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average of $367.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.