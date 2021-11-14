NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.