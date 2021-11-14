NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.