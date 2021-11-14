Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Fulton Financial worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 177,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

