Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,137 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 142.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

