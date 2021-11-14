Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Meritor worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Meritor by 179.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Meritor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

