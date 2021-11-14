Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 481,776 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $78,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.