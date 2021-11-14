Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.24 Million Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 284,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,500 shares of company stock worth $2,727,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STEM opened at $24.75 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

