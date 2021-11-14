Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Shutterstock worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $17,132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 11,032.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 74.1% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,683,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,464 shares of company stock worth $20,031,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

