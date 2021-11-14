Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

NVEI opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

