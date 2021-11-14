NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$7.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cormark increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

NVA opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.00. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.79 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

