Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NUWE. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.75.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 219.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.