NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Holdings Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NV5 Global worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after purchasing an additional 189,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NV5 Global by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NVEE stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,950. Company insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

