NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.61. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

