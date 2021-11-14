NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.93.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $303.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

