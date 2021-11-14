Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Issue $0.28 Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.
Shares of BKOR stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25.
