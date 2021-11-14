Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $38.52 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.