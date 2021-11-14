Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $327.62 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $327.62 million and $45.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

