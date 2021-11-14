Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 401,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,819,749 shares.The stock last traded at 11.70 and had previously closed at 11.30.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.73.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

