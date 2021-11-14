OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OBIIF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $182.25 and a 1-year high of $191.50.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

