OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCINF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of OCI stock remained flat at $$24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. OCI has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

