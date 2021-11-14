Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 2,503 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $103,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

