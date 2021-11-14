Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCUP opened at $4.00 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

