Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of OCUP opened at $4.00 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.
In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.
About Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.